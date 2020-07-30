Robeson County Health Department reports 59 more cases of COVID-19

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department reported 59 new confirmed cases for COVID-19 Thursday.

The total brings Robeson County to 2,458 cases of the novel coronavirus since the first positive test was reported March 21. There have been 52 local fatalities related to the virus.

The high number of cases reported this week are, in part, a result of more than 200 inmates at Lumberton Correctional Institution testing positive and their cases being attributed to Robeson County, according to the Health Department.

Females accounted for 34 of the cases reported Thursday. The other 25 cases were males. A 90-year-old individual is the oldest case, and the youngest is 3.

Sixteen of the cases were American Indians, 11 Hispanic, 9 each African American and white, and 14 case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested 20 of the cases. Seventeen cases came from a private health-care provider. Twelve were tested at the Lumbee Tribe’s drive-through site, five at a quick-care facility, two at the county Health Department’s drive-through site and one at a pharmacy.

Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the county Health Department. The Health Department will have a drive-through testing site at Mill Branch Church in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Lumbee Tribe will be testing at Mt. Airy Baptist Church on N.C. Highway 72 in Pembroke on Friday. Testing at the sites will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Thursday that 18 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 26 employees are in quarantine.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,344 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the state’s total to 120,194. There have been 1,903 state residents die after contracting the virus, and 1,239 residents are hospitalized.