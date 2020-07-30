Body found in river identified as that of Rowland man

July 30, 2020
Staff report
LUMBERTON — The body found recently in the Lumber River near Pembroke has been identified as that of a 59-year-old Rowland man.

Deputies responded about 11:42 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a body found in the river near the 8200 block of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The body had been found near the railroad tracks by town employees.

The body has been identified as that of David James Foxworth, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Foxworth was last seen by family members on Sunday.

The Rowland Police Department responded to a wellness check call to Foxworth’s home in Rowland on Tuesday after someone reported they hadn’t seen him in “a couple of days,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. His body was found later in Pembroke.

An autopsy to determine the cause of Foxworth’s death was conducted by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“The examination is in the preliminary stages and law enforcement will be notified when cause of death is determined,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The death is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, which is standard procedure.

Members from the Pembroke Police Department, Robeson County Emergency Operations Center, Deep Branch Fire Department, Robeson County EMS and Rescue and Pembroke Rescue also responded to the scene Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.