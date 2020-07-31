County Board of Commissioners meets Monday

LUMBERTON — Several conditional-use permit requests are to be considered during Monday’s meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. via teleconference because of COVID-19 restrictions. Members of the public can attend by dialing 1-978-990-5000 and entering the access code 687264#.

During the Public Hearings portion of the meeting, Charles Hunt, of District 6, is to request a permit to allow the placement of a third dwelling in a Residential Agricultural District, according to Monday’s agenda. Ronald Bruton is on the agenda seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a mechanic shop in a Residential Agricultural District. The operation of a used-car dealership is the reason Revels Insurance Agency Inc. is requesting a conditional-use permit, also in a Residential Agricultural District.

The commissioners will consider a request from Terry Pate, of Maxton, who wants to rezone a 0.45-acre tract of land to facilitate the construction of a garage apartment.

Also on Monday’s agenda is appointing someone to the Robeson County Public Library Board.

A consent agenda that includes several conforming and non-conforming budget amendments and a resolution to adopt the Bladen, Columbus and Robeson Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan is to be considered by the commissioners.

Anyone wishing to make a public comment must email the comment to [email protected] or [email protected] by 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should be less than 500 words and include the full name of the sender. Comments will be read aloud during the meeting.