Baby is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a beautiful bulldog mix. Baby has had her vaccines and will be spayed before going to her new home. She is playful, energetic, and good with people. She would be best in a one-dog home or with a dog that is calm and unassertive. An application can be obtained by sending an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com or by calling 910-738-8282 to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.