Robeson County takes top spot in state for testing percentage

LUMBERTON — Robeson County ranks first in the state for positive percentage for COVID-19 testing, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting in Robeson County is at 18%, making a one-point jump ahead of Montgomery County this week, the NCDHHS reported Friday. The statewide average is 8%, and daily positive percentage has been declining across the state in recent weeks.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Since the first positive case was reported March 21, there have been 2,498 cases in the county, and 52 residents have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The new cases included 21 females and 19 males. A 2-week-old child was the youngest positive case on Friday, and the oldest was 59.

American Indians accounted for 23 of the cases, four were African American, two each were white and Hispanic, and nine case reports did not identify race.

The local hospital tested 17 of the cases. Nine each were tested at private health-care providers and at the Lumbee Tribe drive-through testing site. Three were tested at a quick-care facility, and two were tested outside Robeson County.

Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the county Health Department. The Health Department will have a drive-through testing site at Mill Branch Church in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lumbee Tribe will be testing at Saddletree Church Of God on Rennert Road in Lumberton on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Friday that 19 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 24 employees were in quarantine.

Statewide, 1,954 new confirmed cases were reported Friday by NCDHHS, bringing the state’s total to 122,148. The department reported 1,924 state residents have died of the virus and 1,229 are hospitalized.