Red Springs man gets life sentence for crime committed in Maine

BANGOR, Maine — A Red Springs man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in a 2017 fatal home invasion in Maine.

Christopher Murray, 38, was the last of three people charged in the home invasion in Millinocket in which 59-year-old Wayne Lapierre and his wife, Diem, were shot in their home. Lapierre died from his wounds. Murray was convicted of murder in February 2019.

Also charged in the crime were Tony Locklear, of Pembroke, and Alexis Locklear, of Maxton. Tony Locklear, 44, is serving a life sentence for murder. Alexis Locklear, 22, was sentenced to a year in prison for robbery.

The three people came to Lapierre’s home to rob him, according to court documents. Lapierre was a medical marijuana grower who also owned other businesses.

Wayne Lapierre, 59, and Diem Lapierre, now 34, were shot Dec. 19, 2017, in the basement of their home. Wayne Lapierre died three days later in a Bangor hospital. Diem, a Vietnam native, survived despite being shot twice in the head and testified during the trial.

Murray was arrested Dec. 27, 2017, and was extradited to Maine. Alexis Locklear and her father, Tony Locklear, were later charged. Tony Locklear had lived in East Millinocket and worked for the Lapierres remodeling a house.

Trial testimony showed that Murray went to the house to rob Lapierre with Alexis Locklear, his girlfriend, and her father after they had driven up from North Carolina. They left with two buckets of marijuana, about $500 in cash, and rings stolen from Diem Lapierre.

The state claimed the men planned the assault and robbery. Murray’s defense team argued that Tony Locklear hatched the plan.

Diem Lapierre wept as she testified through a translator. She said Murray was the man who shot her in the head as she sat next to her husband on the floor of the master bedroom in their basement.

“I said, ‘Please don’t kill me. Please don’t kill me. I have two young children to care for and a mother who is 75’” she said. “They were cold and evil.”

She told how Murray took a pillow and shot her through it. She fell onto her husband and heard the two shots fired that killed him. One of the men later shot her again.

She was unconscious for about 30 minutes, but was able to untie herself and call 911.

Diem Lapierre lost her left eye and has two bullets lodged in her brain.

Alexis Locklear pleaded guilty to robbery. Her plea agreement called for a charge of felony murder to be dropped and for her to be sentenced to time served.