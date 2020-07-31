SECU Foundation awards over $3 million in grants to 34 nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Johnson

RALEIGH — The SECU Foundation has awarded more than $3 million to 34 nonprofit organizations as part of the third phase of the Foundation’s COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

The grants were distributed over the past several weeks and provide much-needed support to a diverse group of nonprofits that SECU Foundation has assisted over the past 15 years, according to a Foundation release. These organizations are from all across North Carolina and help meet essential needs in the areas of health care and human services.

“To help meet the extraordinary challenges of these difficult times, we have stepped outside the traditional scope of our grant process,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair. “Because the SECU Foundation has been active since its inception in the communities served by State Employees’ Credit Union, we understand the challenges these widespread organizations are facing to maintain viability in light of sharply increased demands for resources. We care deeply about the great service these non-profits provide, and we intend for these grants to help solidify these organizations and their support of our communities across North Carolina.”

Selene Johnson, ABC of NC executive director, said she was grateful for the award.

“While we are again providing services — safely and responsibly — in the SECU Autism Clinic, the months that we were closed were incredibly difficult for the organization and for the children and families we serve,” she said. “This generous operations grant allows us to continue meeting our mission in the midst of the uncertainty of COVID-19.”

Executive Director Katrina Knight, of the Good Shepherd Center, said the Foundation’s assistance will greatly help her organization fulfill its commitment to serving the hungry and homeless.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity from our SECU family, including the Foundation and the thousands of members who make their work possible,” she said. We are committed to continuing to respond to the needs of our hungry and homeless neighbors during these challenging times, and doing everything possible to keep our guests, volunteers, and staff safe, while also doing our part to slow the spread of any illness in our community. The COVID-19 relief and operational support from the SECU Foundation will do so much for so many. They are truly transforming lives.”