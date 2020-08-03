Crime Report

August 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Stephen Andrews, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Robin Moroe, South Green Street, Parkton; Carl Robinson, Outlaw Road, Maxton; Wendell Locklear, Wendell Road, Lumberton; Jackie Jacobs, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Brinda Belmarez, Beverly Circle, Lumberton; Patricia Hammonds, Cunningham Circle, Lumberton; Shela Strickland, Modest Road, Maxton; and Jerry Kinlaw, Benny Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Abraham Flores, Alese Drive, Lumberton; Paul Chavis, Dixons Drive, Maxton; Cheryl Strickland, Journey Road, Lumberton; Brandi Thomas, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Kenneth Thorne, Uncle Pete Road, Parkton; Rita Adcox, Old Allenton Road, Lumberton; Maria Gameros, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Roderick Locklear, Shannon Road, Shannon; and Diana Cruz, Shannon Road, Lumberton.

Joshua Simers reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery that occurred at N.C. 211 West and Avon Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of armed assault were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Felipe Teyuco, N.C. 20 West, St Pauls; Navaughn Simmons, Clint Drive, Shannon; and James Oxendine, Scotts Drive, Rowland.

The following armed robberies were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Anthony Defranco, Green Acres Road, Pembroke; and Danny Brayboy, Recreation Center Road, Maxton.

Caleb Carter reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Moss Neck Road in Lumberton.

Katara Carmichael, an employee of CVS Pharmacy at 2771 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone concealed items in a suitcase-style bag before leaving the store without paying.

Clarissa Jackson, an employee at The Robesonian located at 2175 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a paper rack from the Save More convenience store at 4611 Fayetteville Road.