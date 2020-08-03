Lumberton men face charges after deputies respond to report of home invasion

August 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff writer
Hinds

Hinds

<p>Locklear</p>

Locklear

LUMBERTON — A reported home invasion has led to the arrest of two Lumberton men.

Reco Locklear, 38, of Riley Circle, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, first-degree burglary, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $251,000 secured bond.

David Hinds Jr., 27, of 63 Riley Circle, was arrested Friday charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hinds was placed in the Detention Center under a $77,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded Friday about 4:30 a.m. to a report of a home invasion at 616 Moss Neck Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the home invasion, residents were robbed at gunpoint and multiple shots were fired inside the home.

Four adults and two children were in the home at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Locklear was identified as one of the suspects, and was captured at Hinds’ home.

As deputies arrived at the residence, Locklear and others fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was located by Robeson County Sheriff’s K-9 Axel.

Sheriff’s investigators then searched the home and seized a firearm, which led to Hinds’ arrest and the felony weapons charge.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

Anyone with more information on the home invasion should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910- 671-3170.