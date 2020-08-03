County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

August 3, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
<p>Smith</p>

Smith

LUMBERTON — Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The new cases of the novel coronavirus, recorded throughout the weekend, bring Robeson County’s total for positive tests to 2,540, with 52 county residents dying after contracting the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has Robeson County with an 18% positive testing rate, But certain instances skew the local percentage, the county Health Department director said.

“The drive-through testing done by the Lumbee Tribe and the Health Department generally has a 4% or 5% positivity rate,” Bill Smith said. “What is driving the higher rate are specific populations testing positive in mass, such as processing plants, long-term care facilities and prison populations.”

Of the 42 new cases, 24 were female and 18 were male. The oldest new patient is 73 years old and the youngest is 13.

American Indians accounted for 17 of the cases, eight were white, six were African American, five were Hispanic and six did not list their race.

Twenty of the positive cases were tested at the local hospital. Seven each were tested at the Lumbee Tribe drive-through and at a hospital outside Robeson County. Six were tested at a quick-care facility, and two were tested at a private provider.

Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the county Health Department. The Lumbee Tribe’s drive-through testing scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. Another tribal testing site will be in operation at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Rennert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Monday that 20 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 25 employees were in quarantine.

The state health agency reported Monday 1,313 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 126,532 lab-confirmed cases. The NCDHHS also released its weekly presumed positive count of 105,093, based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,982 state residents and has left 1,057 residents hospitalized.