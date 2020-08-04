Deadline to register for 2020 Southeast Regional Field Tours is Monday

August 4, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Monday is the deadline to register for the 2020 Southeast Regional Field Tours.

The tour is scheduled for Aug. 14 at Roberts Brothers Farm, located at Howell and Ruth roads in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Robeson County Center.

Registration is required this year because of government regulations restricting the number of participants at outdoor gatherings, according to Cooperative Extension. Participation will be limited to only the people who register. Participants can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southeast-regional-field-tour-stop-registration-115533157785

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at registration check-in, according to Cooperative Extension. Participants will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines while at the field tour.

At the grower-focused field tour, Ron Heiniger will discuss high-yield corn environments, and Rachel Vann will present on investigation management practices associated with high soybean yield. There will be an optional self-guided tour and a question-and-answer session after the event.

For a list of virtual tour options, go online to https://cals.ncsu.edu/crop-and-soil-sciences/virtual-events/

For detailed directions or more information, contact Mac Malloy by calling 910-671-3276 or via email at [email protected]