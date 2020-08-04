School board’s Policy and Curriculum Committee to meet Thursday

August 4, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Distance learning practices and grading policy are to be discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the Policy and Curriculum Committee of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at school district’s office at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

The public is not invited to the meeting because of COVID-19 concerns. The meeting will be broadcast and can be accessed by going online to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGcG23cWcDQ&feature=youtu.be