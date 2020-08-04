Woman dies of injuries suffered in crash; 3 people injured

August 4, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Fayetteville woman was killed and three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were injured in a vehicle crash in Maxton, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol received the report of the crash near McGirt and McGirt Gin roads about 6:31 p.m. Friday, Patrol Sgt. X.S. McPherson said Tuesday.

Ericka Alexis McLean, of 932 Country Drive, died Friday after the 2013 Ford passenger car traveling east on McGirt Gin Road and operated by 25-year-old Angel Javier Dickerson, of 1787 Mitchell Court in Fayetteville, failed to yield to another driver entering the roadway from a stop sign at McGirt Road, McPherson said.

Dickerson’s car struck a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car operated by 51-year-old Joan Hunt Johnson, of 21480 McLaurin Road in Laurinburg, he said. Dickerson’s vehicle ran off the road to the left and overturned before coming to rest in a field. Johnson’s vehicle exited the road to the right.

Angel Dickerson, McLean and 6-year-old passenger Aiden Dickerson, of McLean’s address, were ejected from the vehicle, McPherson said. None of them were wearing a seat belt.

Johnson was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected from her vehicle.

Angel Dickerson was taken to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with critical injuries, McPherson said. Aiden Dickerson, McLean and Johnson were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

McLean died of injuries suffered in the crash.

“The investigation is ongoing,” McPherson said. “It appears to be a yield violation.”

No charges have been filed in the crash and no updates on the conditions of the injured were available, he said.