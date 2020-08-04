Robeson County dodges Isaias bullet; biggest power outage not storm related

Chavis

LUMBERTON — About 3,500 Duke Energy customers in Lumberton experienced power outages Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, but the bulk was not related to Hurricane Isaias.

“The only strange thing that happened was around 6 p.m. when a lot of the city lost power,” said Bill French, director of Lumberton’s Emergency Services. “The storm hadn’t even got here yet.”

Electric Utilities Director Lamar Brayboy said about 3,000 customers in the city, including several businesses, lost power because of problems at an electrical substation.

“We had some mechanical issues, some equipment failure at the substation,” Brayboy said.

A work crew was able to restore power within the hour.

“The utilities department did a fantastic job getting the power back on,” French said.

French and other emergency and utility personnel throughout the county reported minimal to no damages related to Isaias.

Isaias made landfall Monday night at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia, having been in North Carolina for about seven hours.

The threat from the storm resulted in state of emergency declarations from the towns of Maxton and Red Spring and from Robeson County. St. Pauls imposed a curfew effective from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Maxton’s declaration was lifted Tuesday at 1 p.m., and the county declaration was rescinded Tuesday.

The Red Springs order will remain in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the order imposes no restrictions on the public, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

About 500 storm-related outages occurred Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but all power was restored by about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Brayboy said. Most of the outages came from damage to a major circuit and power lines downed by falling tree limbs.

French said winds topped out at 27 mph in the city, and there was some “localized street flooding.”

“It wasn’t constant, so I don’t think it caused any major damage,” French said. “We fared a lot better than we thought we would.”

Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis reported an uneventful evening.

County Communications reported no structural damages as a result of the storm, and the N.C. Department of Transportation reported no road closures, Chavis said. Emergency Operations Center personnel are back to operating at normal status.

“Thank God that was about the extent, but it is always good practice for Emergency Management,” Chavis said. “Keeps us on our toes.”

About 270 Duke Energy customers in Robeson County lost power, according to the utility company. All but four customers had power restored as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation reported no outages, said Walter White, LREMC’s vice president of Corporate Services.

“We really are so lucky,” White said. “We really are fortunate. We dodged a bullet.”

White said LREMC received about 400 power outage calls Monday night in neighboring Hoke County, but all customers had power restored by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Lumberton received about 1.38 inches of rain, said Rachel Zouzias, a National Weather Service meteorologist. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Lumber River’s water level in Lumberton was 11.1 feet.

The river was expected to crest at about 12 feet Wednesday, a foot below the 13-foot flood stage.

“You guys really made it out OK,” Zouzias said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.