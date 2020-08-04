Regional ag fair in limbo after governing board fails to reach decision on possible cancellation

Governing board delays decision on whether or not to cancel

The board of directors for the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair on Tuesday postponed making a decision on whether or not to proceed with this year’s event. The fair is scheduled to run Oct. 2-10. The Robesonian file photo

The board of directors for the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair on Tuesday postponed making a decision on whether or not to proceed with this year’s event. The fair is scheduled to run Oct. 2-10.

LUMBERTON — No decision was reached Tuesday on whether or not to cancel or move forward with the 74th Annual Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair.

The fair’s board of directors is “waiting for further guidance from the governor (Roy Cooper) based on the state’s COVID situation,” said Shea Dejarnette, a fair board member.

Tuesday’s meeting came on the heels of the cancellation of the North Carolina State Fair. The annual event was canceled because of safety, financial and attendance challenges caused by COVID-19, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said July 29.

The next day, organizers announced the cancellation of fairs in Cumberland and Columbus counties.

Troxler said horse and junior livestock shows still will take place at the fairgrounds in Raleigh in October, with proper social distancing. There also may be more drive-through events where motorists can buy food usually sold by N.C. State Fair vendors.

Following in the state’s footsteps, Robeson County’s 24-member fair board voted Tuesday to hold youth livestock competitions. But, they will be virtual this year. Fair President Allen Faircloth told board members that other fairs are cancelling carnivals and vendors, but not the livestock program.

“A lot of them are running the livestock shows,” Faircloth said.

Dejarnette’s motion to continue with livestock judging and use money collected from sponsors to buy ribbons and trophies, and to pay competition costs was approved by the board.

The livestock competition will be set up in such a way that young competitors will make video recordings of their animals, Dejarnette said. The recordings will be viewed remotely by judges.

The annual fair typically draws tens of thousands of people to Robeson County. As of Tuesday, the fair’s website carried a schedule of events that includes the Chickin’ Pickin’, Cycle Circus, Chainsaw Cutting, King Arthur Baking contests, and the cheerleader competition. Jim Quick and Coastline is scheduled to perform on what is to be Beach Music Night.

The fair board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at