Crime report

August 5, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Angela Honeycutt, of Purdie Hall Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was the victim of a theft that occurred at Budget Inn, located at 3401 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Arthur Hendren, supervisor with KD Electric at 1110 E. Second St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a John Deere backhoe from the business.

Victoria Britt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Wilkerson Road In Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Britt, N.C. 41 South, Lumberton; and Anthony Locklear, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton.