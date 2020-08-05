Two more Robeson County residents die after contracting COVID-19

RED SPRINGS — Local educators and students lost touch with reality briefly Wednesday as they tested some of the 80 virtual reality goggles donated by The Science House at N.C. State University to schools and educational programs in Robeson County.

About seven educators and two students took trips to history museums, into outer space and to other locations, all while in the same room at the Emerging Technology Institute in Red Springs. The devices come with free programs that allow simulated tours of museums, states and other locations. The devices also can stream YouTube videos.

“I had so much fun,” said Hulk Molina, a fifth-grade student at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School.

Molina waved his hands as he journeyed through outer space, and encountered Jupiter.

“Let me just say this is like Christmas in August,” said state Rep. Charles Graham, who attended the event.

Graham called the technology “cutting edge.”

“Robeson County students are very deserving of this opportunity,” said Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton.

The testing opportunity was made possible after The Science House partnered with ETI to donate 20 goggles each to Lumberton Junior High School, Southside-Ashpole Elementary and the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Indian Education and Career Technical Education programs.

The Science House plans to donate the goggles, valued at $470 each, to schools in each of the state’s 100 counties in efforts to help students learn virtually and provide field trip opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kim Gervase, executive director of Science Olympiad at The Science House, who joined the meeting via video call.

“You’re our first group to try these on and give it a try,” Gervase said.

Students and educators marveled at the technology, and left ready to make plans to use it in the classroom.

“I can see a hundred ways of using these,” said Herman Locklear, director of PSRC’s Career Technical Education program.

He hopes to use the devices to allow students the opportunity to visit job sites virtually, without the need for transportation or to adhere to pandemic-related restrictions, Locklear said.

Jonathan Jacobs, who teaches eighth-grade social studies at Lumberton Junior High, hopes to use the technology to grab the attention of students.

“For me, personally, technology is an easy go-to to get kids attracted to education,” Jacobs said.

He said he looks forward to implementing a more interactive style of learning in the classroom.

The devices will allow students who can’t afford to participate in field trips, an opportunity to do so, said Connie Locklear, director of PSRC’s Indian Education Program.

“I’m actually thinking about using some of my funds to buy some more,” Locklear said.

But internet connection is a concern for educators. They worry that some students, should they be allowed to take the goggles home, would not have the ability to use them at their homes because of the lack of broadband connection in some areas in the county.

Locklear said the Wi-Fi hot spots provided by the county may not be able to allow web access to students who live in areas without broadband service.

James Freeman, ETI founder and president, said the devices stream the internet similar to the way cell phones do, but some virtual reality content may need more internet service to stream efficiently. But, he encouraged educators to continue to ask legislators, like Rep. Graham, for answers.

“I think we need to reach out to all of them,” Locklear said.

Graham assured educators at the start of the event that legislators were working to add broadband services to every area of the county. He also said he planned to meet with a representative from Spectrum, and communicate with other internet service providers to help make that happen.

Freeman said the goggles are just the beginning of what can happen when public and private organizations form partnerships in order to make a difference.

“Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of communication,” Freeman said.

He encouraged educators to reach out to representatives from the Research Triangle Institute or the Mentor Project to help connect students to additional resources if needed.

The Research Triangle Institute is a nonprofit that uses research and science to provide solutions to improve human conditions, according to its website. The Mentor Project works to bring leaders in science vocations to the classroom.