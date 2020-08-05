Two more Robeson County residents die after contracting COVID-19

LUMBERTON — Two more Robeson County residents have died after contracting COVID-19 and 86 new cases were confirmed, the local Health Department reported Wednesday.
The latest virus-related fatalities are two men, one 70 years old and one 67, that both tested positive during the third week of July. The virus has now claimed the lives of 54 county residents. The 86 new cases bring the county’s total for confirmed cases to 2,682.
“With North Carolina remaining in Phase 2, it is past time for retail operations to require the use of face masks as has been mandated and not just when the corporate leaders decide it should be done,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
Fifty-four females and 32 males made up the cases reported Wednesday. The youngest was 5 months old and the oldest was 79.
American Indians accounted for 19 of the cases, 11 were white, seven were Hispanic, six were African American, and 43 of the case reports did not list race.
Private health-care providers tested 36 of the cases. Twenty-six were tested at the local hospital, seven each at a pharmacy and the Health Department drive-through testing site, three at the Lumbee Tribe drive-through site and one at a quick-care facility.
Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the Health Department. A drive-through testing site sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe will be in operation at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Rennert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.
The next Health Department-sponsored drive-through testing site is scheduled for Aug. 13-14 at Lumberton Junior High School. More information about the testing site will be posted on the Health Department’s website.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday that 19 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 23 employees were in quarantine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,127 new cases Wednesday, which was the lowest one-day total the state has reported since June 25. Since the pandemic began, there have been 129,288 cases statewide, with 2,050 cases resulting in death. The department announced that 1,167 residents were hospitalized.