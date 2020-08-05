City Council members received update on flooding-mitigation project

LUMBERTON — City Council members received a presentation Wednesday on an effort to gather information that will help city leaders develop mitigation strategies for property in two flood plains.

The presentation was given by Andrew Fox, co-director of the the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab, and Travis Klondike, a lab research associate. Since after Hurricane Matthew hit Robeson County in 2016, they have been working in the city on the Lumberton Community Floodprint, a program to help increase social and physical resilience in Lumberton, specifically through recommending land-use strategies that reduce risk and improve public safety and long-term environmental function within historically flood-prone areas.

“They started working with us shortly after Matthew and their focus was fine-tuned following Hurricane Florence,” said Brandon Love, deputy city manager. “They have spent a lot of time specifically focusing on the Meadow Branch area and on the Scottish Packing area in South Lumberton.”

As a part of phase two of the overall project, information was brought before council pertaining to projects at the former Scottish Packing property on Kinlaw Street and the Meadow Branch area from the Highland community to Interstate 95.

The researchers talked to community leaders and members at different workshops to learn what residents want to see come from the effort to mitigate future flooding.

“The overarching plan of this is a part of what we call the Lumberton Loop,” Klondike said. “It’s largely publicly accessible, and we felt this was a large part of land that is almost entirely in the 100-year flood plain. If you connect it, it could be an eight-and-a-half-mile-long city greenway system.”

During a workshop in south Lumberton regarding the Scottish Packing site they learned that 65% of the community members want the site to have an educational focus.

The plan created by the design lab calls for re-purposing the old packing plant’s main building by gutting it and adding a river overlook so the site could be added to the Lumber River State Park’s master plan.

Klondike said 26 homeowners in the Meadow Branch site have participated in the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program’s home buyout, and the lost tax revenue and maintenance of the properties costs the city nearly $28,000 annually.

It also was learned that 91% of Meadow Branch residents polled want a plan to acquire property and create a greenway around the tributary of the Lumber River, a source of massive flooding in the residential area in recent years.

“Doing a stream restoration project and revegetation would actually decrease flood extension more so than just increasing the culvert size,” Klondike said.

Also Wednesday, council members accepted the donation of two parcels on land from Floyd Farms LLC. One of the parcels is adjacent to the Scottish Packing property, which the owners requested be turned into a park.

In other action taken by the council, the Lumberton Police Department was given approval to accept three grants. The $375,000 COPS grant will fund three officers, plus benefits, and is a 25% matching grant over three years. A $224,500 grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program will fund two DWI officers and their vehicles in full.

The police department was given approval to apply for and accept The 2020 Edward Byrne JAG Grant, worth $23,956,. The money would be used to buy stun guns.

The demolition of a home on Nevada Street and a home on Spruce Street was approved by Council, with funding coming from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Council took action on two items regarding the Amberdale subdivision. The first was the acceptance of a $90,000 bond for the completion of the required infrastructure and landscaping for a new plat of land. And Council directed the city clerk to investigate a petition for contiguous annexation of the plat of land.

Councilman John Carroll requested $400 in Community Revitalization funds for the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County and then challenged his fellow council members to contribute to the Center. After polling the council members for additional money, $1,600 was approved for the Center.

