Clarification

August 6, 2020 Robesonian News 0

An article in Tuesday’s e-edition of The Robesonian should have read that a vote by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners to assume authority over the governing boards of the Robeson County Department of Social Services and the county Health Department was not taken until after Commissioner Pauline Campbell made a substitute motion to table the item for further discussion. Campbell’s motion did not receive a second.