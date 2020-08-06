Golden LEAF board awards Fairmont $345,000 grant to upgrade pumps

LUMBERTON — The Town of Fairmont has been awarded a $345,000 grant by the Golden LEAF board of directors to help pay for improvements at pump stations.
The money is part of $11 million in funding to 17 projects across three program areas announced Thursday by Golden LEAF. The awards include a healthcare project that will create jobs in a rural county, an agriculture research project, a program to provide leadership development and internship opportunities for more than 300 Golden LEAF scholarship recipients, support for three workforce development programs, and 13 disaster recovery and resiliency projects.
Fairmont’s share comes through Golden LEAF’s Disaster Recovery Grant Program. The money is to be used to fund improvements at the Happy Hill pump station and the installation of backup generators at two other pump stations.
Once the upgrades are made the town will be better able to redirect wastewater runoff in a storm and keep the pumps operational if the town loses power, Mayor Charles Townsend said.
“We will be able to be sustainable in a storm,” he said.
According to a project summary Fairmont submitted to Golden LEAF, three pump stations were flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Eighty-nine households, one high school and three businesses will benefit from the planned improvements.
“Funding for the projects the board approved today will help farmers as well as move the state’s economy forward, especially in rural and tobacco-dependent communities, by building the workforce and helping our communities recover from major storms,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president, chief executive officer.
Through Golden LEAF’s Open Grants Program, the board of directors awarded three projects totaling $531,220.80. They were:
— $100,000 to the Mount Olive Family Medicine Center, Inc. to support expansion of the family medical center and walk-in clinic. This project will create at least three full-time jobs and two part-time positions in Wayne County.
— $76,500 awarded to North Carolina State University to establish a site to support continued research of effective measures to control the guava root-knot nematode that threatens N.C.’s sweet potato industry and farming communities.
— $354,720.80 to support three workforce training projects benefiting Brunswick, Jackson, Macon, Martin, and Swain counties.
The Golden LEAF board awarded $1.8 million to the Center for Creative Leadership for its 11th year of the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. The program provides more than 300 Golden LEAF scholarship recipients two leadership development conferences, coaching and a paid summer work experience in a rural county.
The board also approved 13 projects totaling nearly $9 million to support recovery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. These projects support repair or replacement of infrastructure or equipment or construction of new infrastructure for hazard mitigation in Beaufort, Craven, Harnett, New Hanover, Onslow, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, and Wayne counties.
The Disaster Recovery Grant Program is funded through appropriations by the State of North Carolina to the Golden LEAF Foundation to make grants to governmental entities and 501(c)(3) nonprofits to repair or replace infrastructure and equipment damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Michael and Dorian.