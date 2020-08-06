Deputy gets citation for crash

August 6, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Robeson County deputy was involved Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Fayetteville Road that sent one woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred about 1:43 p.m. when deputy Todd Thomas, of the Traffic Enforcement Division, tried to turn around in the 5200 block of Fayetteville Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. While attempting to turn his vehicle, Thomas was struck by a small passenger car that had attempted to pass the deputy on his left side.

The passenger car exited the roadway to the left and came to rest in a ditch, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and has since been released. The deputy was not injured.

The driver’s name was not released because the investigation was not complete as of Thursday evening.

The crash was investigated by the Lumberton Police Department.

Thomas was issued a citation for a safe movement violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other motorist was cited for speeding 65 in a 45 mph zone and failing to reduce speed.