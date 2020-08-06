Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

I-95 Mini Storage, 1149 W. Broad St., St. Pauls; Katrina Vincent, Dixie Trail, Lumber Bridge; Bridgett McNutt, Patience Drive, Rowland; Kwon Chavis, Lamb Road, Lumberton; Adell West, Elrod Road, Rowland; and Jackie Thompson, Beam Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robert McKinney, Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Orrum; Makaelyn Locklear, Walter Circle, Lumberton; Tyra Pittman, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; and Kenneth Chavis, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton.

Douglas Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on University Road in Pembroke.

Latricia Harrison, of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a vehicle from her home.