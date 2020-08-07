Robeson County school board to meet Tuesday

August 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson has scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed by the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtSFO5imLWw&feature=youtu.be

Agenda items include employee return to work update, Title I plan, federal programs extensions/carryover, Policy Committee report/recommendations, Curriculum Committee report/recommendations and Curriculum Plan/Distant Learning resources.

Open session public comments can be submitted through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform