School board’s Construction Committee to meet Tuesday

August 7, 2020 Robesonian News
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A special called meeting of the Construction Committee of the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting is to take place at the PSRC District Office, located 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. The public will not be allowed to attend in person because of COVID-19 concerns. However, the meeting will be broadcast virtually and can be accessed by the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHQZTGTlceg&feature=youtu.be

The topic to be discussed is 2020 – 2021 Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund.