LUMBERTON — Policies and procedures to be used by the Robeson County Department of Social Services regarding Food and Nutrition Services certification period extension and Automated Supplements for active FNS households has been announced by The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The certification period extension applies to all FNS cases that have certification periods ending July 31 and Aug. 3, with the exception of Simplified Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, cases.

On July 24, 2020, North Carolina Families Accessing Services through Technology, or NC FAST, was to begin systematically extending the certification period for all FNS recertification cases not completed with six and 12-month certification periods ending July 3. The NC FAST program will systematically extend the certification period for all FNS recertification cases with six and 12-month certification periods ending Aug. 31.

The date has yet to be determined.

This extension includes recertifications that are in-progress, on-hold, or not started. Benefits for cases on-hold will not be released until the county reviews the case and releases the hold.

For six-month certification cases, recertification cases with certification periods ending July 31 will be extended August to January 2021. Recertification cases with certification periods ending Aug. 31 will be extended September to February 2021.

For 12-month certification cases, recertification cases with certification periods ending July 31 will be extended August to July 2021. Recertification cases with certification periods ending Aug. 31 will be extended September to August 2021.

The policy for Automated Supplements for active FNS households is effective Aug. 22 for all FNS households that are active in August.

Automated supplements will be issued for August to all FNS recipients in North Carolina up to the maximum allotment for their household size using the following guidelines:

— The supplement is the difference between the household’s actual August 2020 benefits and the maximum allotment for their household size.

— Households that have already received the maximum allotment for their household size will not receive a supplement.

— The household size will not include ineligible and disqualified members.

— Households that were ineligible in August will not receive a supplement for the month as they were ineligible.

— Households that were eligible for a prorated allotment of $0 in August 2020 will receive a supplement for the prorated month.

The NC FAST will automatically issue the August supplements to active FNS households beginning Aug. 22. The supplements will be randomly generated and staggered every workday until all households have been supplemented. For all applications and recertifications approved subsequent to the August supplement dates, NC FAST will continue to run weekly batches to ensure they are supplemented to the max allotment for August.