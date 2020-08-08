County residents, leaders mourn loss of Board of Commissioners District 5 representative Raymond Cummings

LUMBERTON – County residents and officials today are mourning the loss of the longest serving member on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Raymond Cummings, who represented District 5 on the board since 1996, died Friday. Cummings battled health issues for much of 2019, but has attended multiple Board of Commissioners meetings this year, including Monday’s meeting.

“It’s a sad time,” Commissioner David Edge said. “It’s sad for our community as well.”

Edge wished Cummings’ family “peace and good memories” to hold close during their time of loss.

Edge described Cummings as an outspoken man who was “never at a loss for words.”

Commissioner Tom Taylor said he will remember the knowledge and zeal Cummings brought to each meeting.

“Raymond was a good man,” he said.

“He believed in what he was doing,” Taylor added.

Although the two agreed to disagree on some topics, he will miss the contribution Cummings brought to the table with each decision the board made, Taylor said.

Faline Dial, board vice chairman, also worked with Cummings on the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee and said she will remember him for his dedication to the county. Dial called him a “a leader for the people.”

“In our conversations, he never failed to mention the people of his district and throughout Robeson County,” Dial said.

Cummings, a Democrat, served on several committees and boards, including the North Carolina Association of Public Education Steering Committee, the North Carolina Department of Social Services board, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation Committee. He also served as the Transportation director for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Several people took to Facebook today to share condolences with the Cummings family, and their memories of the commissioner.

“All it took was ‘Ray, give me a call.’ In less than thirty minutes, my phone rang every single time. Through all your political battles, you always took the high road. You are a champion, you’ve run this race. Thank you for your service to this country and this county!!!!!” a post by Kent Chavis reads.

Darek Hunt said he would keep the family in his prayers.

“I met Raymond 8 years ago when I moved to North Carolina and from day one he said, ‘if there was anything he could help with to let him know,’” Hunt’s post reads in part. “He was a friend from day one.”

Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

