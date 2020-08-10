In memory of Kyle, Hunt

August 10, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Balloons rise into the sky Sunday at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke in memory of 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt, who were killed in a July 24 shooting at the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street in Lumberton. More than 200 people, including family members and friends of Kyle and Hunt, gathered for the ceremony that started at 6 p.m.

Balloons rise into the sky Sunday at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke in memory of 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt, who were killed in a July 24 shooting at the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street in Lumberton. More than 200 people, including family members and friends of Kyle and Hunt, gathered for the ceremony that started at 6 p.m.

Balloons rise into the sky Sunday at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke in memory of 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt, who were killed in a July 24 shooting at the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street in Lumberton. More than 200 people, including family members and friends of Kyle and Hunt, gathered for the ceremony that started at 6 p.m.