Crime report

August 10, 2020

Steven Cox reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Wire Grass Road in Orrum.

Prudence Jones reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Wesley Road in Rowland.

Kayla Locklear, of Lee Circle in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at her residence.

Maria Escamilla-Cruz, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at Mimosa Street and North Roberts Avenue.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Watson, N.C. 130 East, Rowland; Michael Smith, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Vernon Lee, Snake Road, Lumberton; Family Dollar, Norment Road, Lumberton; Brandy McKinney, Bucket Road, Lumberton; Jesus Rios, Wisemen Road, Lumberton; Juanita Evans, J W Road, Fairmont; Billie Locklear, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Rokia Hunt, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Gwendolyn Mitchell, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Troy Inman, U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; Johnathon Oxendine, Navaho Drive, Shannon; and Adam Rhodes, Bridgers Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Bullard, Preston Road, Maxton; Travis Maynor, Rose Drive, Maxton; Terra Rhyne, Howell Road, Lumberton; and Virginia Teyuco, Lapaz Drive, Red Springs.

Vicki Locklear, an employee at the Robeson County Courthouse located at 500 N. Elm St., reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a dropped wallet from the courthouse.