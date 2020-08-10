Crime report

PEMBROKE — Resiliency is the defining characteristic of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s spring 2020 graduating class, according to ceremony speakers and well-wishers.

The class’ educational journey was marked by hurricanes and ended amid a global pandemic, forcing their final semester to be completed remotely and unable to celebrate with a traditional commencement ceremony in May. But people who wished the graduates well during Saturday’s combined virtual and drive-through graduation ceremony remarked on how these experiences shaped who they are and will become.

“You’ve experienced, as a student, what few experience in a lifetime,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in his virtual remarks. “But you stuck with it, you stayed focused, you completed your degree and you accomplished what you came to UNCP to do. Through all this, you’ve become resilient.”

On Saturday morning, many graduates returned to campus — some for the first time since March — and donned academic regalia and decorative black-and-gold face masks, to take part in the university’s first-ever drive-through graduation.

For hours, vehicles adorned with congratulatory and inspirational messages paraded down Prospect Road toward the main campus entrance. With safety measures in place, graduates exited their vehicles, walked across a stage at the roundabout and snapped photos, with the new gateway entrance serving as a backdrop.

These graduates have proven they can adapt to get through life’s experiences, Cummings said.

“You accept and understand that life is full of challenges and change. You bend but you don’t break,” he said. “As your chancellor, I could not be more proud of this class.”

Life’s challenges made the moment more meaningful for Adrienne Chavis, a graduate of the RN-BSN program. While her success was evident on Saturday, she said it certainly wasn’t easy getting to that point. But earning a four-year degree was worth the effort.

Balancing a full course load, she simultaneously put in 65 to 70 hours a week as a nurse on the graveyard shift at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

“It was tough,” she said. “I would get off work, come home, and maybe sleep four hours. It was a struggle, but professor Kathy Locklear made it super easy to contact her whenever I needed her. She helped me through the whole experience.”

Raised in the Prospect community, Chavis said she is especially proud of her Lumbee heritage since UNCP was founded to educate American Indians.

“Obtaining my nursing degree will open more doors for me,” she said. “I would love to be a nurse practitioner, but my short-term goal is to become a nurse manager.”

Jahvae “Jay” Giddens also balanced full-time responsibilities with his pursuit of a Master of Business Administration degree. Giddens previously received a bachelor of science in exercise and sports science in 2017 from UNCP.

His UNCP experience allowed him to grow both professionally and personally during his seven-year journey as an undergraduate, Braves Club coordinator and, most recently, MBA student, Giddens said.

“UNCP challenged my thought process and my knowledge of the world,” he said. “The small classes allowed me to grow. The professors are amazing. They taught me how to persevere through anything. I couldn’t imagine learning anywhere else.”

Giddens came to UNCP from Raleigh to pursue his passion for athletics and business in the classroom and with hands-on work experience in UNCP Athletics and University Advancement.

While Giddens and Chavis always knew UNCP was their college home, Justin Jones was a little less certain at first, but has since come to understand the value of his UNCP experience.

Jones was among the graduates who took part in the historic drive-through ceremony. As a high school senior, he wasn’t considering attending college at first. All that changed following a visit from an admissions recruiter.

“Adam Hardin helped me get in,” Jones said. “I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for his help.”

The Jacksonville native enrolled in the College Opportunity Program, or COP, which provides academic support to freshmen.

“My freshman year was a little rough. I was an introvert and was thinking about leaving, but I stuck with it and my grades improved every year,” he said.

He received an exercise and sports science degree this spring and secured a position with Carolina Orthopedics in New Bern.

“I had a great experience at UNCP,” Jones said. “I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a great education. It’s a great school where the professors know you by name. I can’t say enough good things about UNCP. I don’t think I would’ve been successful anywhere else.”

Richard Varner II, a transfer student from Oklahoma, excelled academically, which he said is a testament to the overwhelming support he received from the faculty and staff. A member of the Maynor Honors College and recipient of the Outstanding Senior Award, Varner graduated with cum laude honors with a degree in history.

He is enrolled in graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and plans to pursue a secondary education teaching career and work toward obtaining a doctoral degree in history.

In his virtual keynote, University of Houston’s head men’s basketball coach and 1978 UNCP graduate Kelvin Sampson referred to students’ success in spite of many obstacles while sharing some of his own journey.

“When we think of adversity and resiliency, we will always think of the Class of 2020,” Sampson. “Think about what you have endured throughout your four years – hurricanes, floods, tough economic times and a pandemic.

“You guys are prepared for just about anything.”

Sampson also recalled feeling a need to prove himself professionally early in his career, referring to it throughout his speech as a “chip” and encouraging students to carry their “chip” with them as motivation to succeed.

“I always had a competitive edge and that’s something every one of you graduating seniors will relate to,” Sampson said. “You have a chip.

“Wherever you go, don’t lose your chip. To the Class of 2020, the world is yours now. I can’t wait to see what you guys do.”