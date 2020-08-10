Rowland commissioners, Pembroke council, school board to meet Tuesday

August 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two local municipalities and the county school board have scheduled meetings for Tuesday evening.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is to meet in person at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

The agenda includes a pubic hearing on the annexation of property owned by the Lumbee Tribe. Items to be considered for approval by the board are a contract for professional services for a U.S. Department of Agriculture search grant and a concert at the Depot that is scheduled for Sept. 6.

The Pembroke Town Council will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road.

Council members will consider site plans for Hunter’s Run Retail Development and the expansion of Steven Robert’s Original Desserts Warehouse. Other items to be discussed include conditional use permits and amendments to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance.

Members of the public may attend the 6 p.m. virtual meeting of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County by clicking the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtSFO5imLWw&feature=youtu.be.

Agenda items include employee return to work update, Title I plan, federal programs extensions/carryover, Policy Committee report/recommendations, Curriculum Committee report/recommendations and Curriculum Plan/Distant Learning resources.

Open session public comments can be submitted by noon Tuesday through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform.