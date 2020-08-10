Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help solving shooting deaths

Staff report
    LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in solving five shooting deaths.

    The homicide victims and their cases are as follows:

    — Azell Jamil Houston, 33, of Parkton, was found dead in his vehicle on June 17. Deputies responded about 10:18 p.m. to the 4000 block of Old Lowery Road in Red Springs to a report of a wreck and person shot. The shooting is believed to have occurred when Houston was leaving the Thunder Valley Raceway Track.

    — Jovany Contreras, 56, of Red Springs, was found on June 6 suffering from a gunshot wound at 91 Hendryx Drive in Red Springs. Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. to a report of a person shot at the location. Contreras was taken to UNC Medical Center at Chapel Hill, where he died of his injuries.

    — Ushayontella R. Johnson, 24, of Lumberton, died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center of injuries after a March 29 shooting near Norment and Pine Log roads. Deputies responded about 8:18 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area. Johnson had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital before officers arrived.

    — Marvin Strickland, 19, of Maxton, was found on Sept. 20, 2019, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Saddletree Community Center, located at 1031 Mt. Olive Church Road in Lumberton. Deputies responded about 12:34 a.m. to a report of a person shot at the location. Strickland was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, where he died of his injuries. The shooting occurred after a fight between two groups of people at a party at the community center. Strickland was not a part of the groups engaged in the fight.

    — Jay L. Oxendine, 21, of Prospect Road in Pembroke, was found deceased of a gunshot wound on Jan. 31, 2019, when deputies arrived at a residence on the 2200 block of Prospect Road. Deputies responded about 10:35 p.m. to the residence and were told that Oxendine’s girlfriend had found him unresponsive when she returned home from work.

    “Many cases have been solved over the last year with the assistance of residents from within the county coming forward with much-needed information. We are asking for the public’s help in bringing these cases to a close as there is no doubt information that is key to the investigations is being withheld,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

    Anyone with information about the cases is should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

