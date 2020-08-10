Robeson County Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19

August 10, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Fifty-two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County, from over the weekend and Monday, were reported by the local Health Department.

The new cases bring to 2,815 the number of positive results in Robeson County since the first case was reported March 21. Fifty-four county residents have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The most recent cases included 29 females and 23 males. The youngest person to test positive was 1 year old, and the oldest was an 82.

American Indians accounted for 14 of the cases; African Americans, 13; Hispanics, 11; and whites, 7. Seven case reports didn’t include the race of the person testing positive.

The local hospital tested 24 of the cases. Eighteen were tested at private health-care providers, four at a Lumbee Tribe drive-through site, two at a quick-care facility, and one each at a private lab, the Health Department, a pharmacy and outside Robeson County.

A drive-through testing site continues in operation at a Lumberton pharmacy. The Lumbee Tribe has scheduled a drive-through site for Tuesday at Mt. Elim Church in Red Springs, and Thursday and Friday at Smyrna Church in Lumberton. The Health Department is to operate a site Thursday and Friday at Lumberton Junior High School.

Information about hours, registration and more can be found on each organization’s Facebook page.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Monday that 19 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 17 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday 626 confirmed cases statewide, the lowest one-day total for cases since June 2. The new cases bring to 136,844 the number of positive cases reported in North Carolina since the pandemic began. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 2,172 state residents and has left 1,111 residents hospitalized.