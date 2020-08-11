HUD awards more than $144,000 combined to two housing agencies in Lumberton

Staff report
GREENSBORO — Two housing agencies in Lumberton have been awarded a total of $144,212 in federal money to help low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Housing Authority of The City of Lumberton is slated to receive $82,838 and Southeastern Community & Family Services, Inc, $61,374, from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is part of nearly $9.5 million the federal agency is providing to North Carolina public housing authorities, and $472 million to authorities across the United States, according to HUD.

The money can be used to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, according to HUD. The funding was made available by the CARES Act legislation President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27.

“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”

The Housing Choice Voucher Program includes the Mainstream Program, which provides tenant-based vouchers that serve low-income households.

The eligible coronavirus-related activities include, but are not limited to:

— Procuring cleaning supplies and/or services to maintain safe and sanitary HCV units, including common areas of public housing authority-owned Project Based Voucher projects.

— Relocation of participating families to health units or other designated units for testing, hospitalization, or quarantine, or transportation to these locations to limit the exposure that could be caused by using mass transportation.

— Additional costs to supportive services vendors incurred because of the coronavirus.

— Costs to retain or increase owner participation in the HCV Program, such as incentive or retention costs.

— Costs for providing childcare for the children of PHA staff that would not have otherwise been incurred, for example, children are at home because of school closings.

“These additional funds provide timely and impactful resources for public housing authorities to help meet the needs of those we serve acquire and retain affordable housing during an especially challenging time,” said Denise Cleveland-Leggett, Southeast Region administrator.