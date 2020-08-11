Maxton Police Department to use juice boxes to connect better with children

Staff report
Nelson

MAXTON — The police department here announced Tuesday it will soon offer community policing with a side of juice, in efforts to connect with children in the community.

The effort is a partnership between the police department and a California-based nonprofit called Operation Juice Box.

Operation Juice Box seeks to help law enforcement officers and the communities they serve form positive connections, according to the nonprofit’s website. The organization provides free juice boxes and items such as crayons and coloring books to law enforcement agencies to distribute to children in their communities.

The nonprofit soon will provide juice boxes to be given out to Maxton children, said Na’Shayla Nelson, Maxton police chief.

“We will be passing out juice boxes during our normal patrols in the upcoming weeks,” Nelson said. “MPD’s goal is to make connections with our youth and Operation Juice Box gives us another avenue to do that.”

Maxton Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the state to partner with the nonprofit, according to information from the town.

Forming connections through small gestures such as juice distribution can make a big difference, according to the nonprofit.

“This simple gift creates a positive interaction and opens a dialogue between law enforcement and the public. The goal is to break down barriers, develop relationships, and instill a positive image of law enforcement in the minds of our youth,” according to Operation Juice Box’s website.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit http://operationjuicebox.org/.