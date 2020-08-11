PSRC gets offers of help as district prepares for another round of virtual learning

Lowry Singler

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County received offers of help Tuesday from the community and received updates on the reopening process as the school district prepares for the start of the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

During its meeting on July 21, the board moved to start classes in a virtual setting for the first nine weeks in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, and now final changes are being put in place as the school year resumes for students Monday, much like the previous school year ended

Board Chairman Craig Lowry said enough Chromebooks and other equipment have been ordered and will arrive by next week to ensure that every student without a means to access a computer will have a device at the start of the school year. The district will have 39 internet hot spots on buses across the county.

The chairman also asked that local churches and other organizations look for ways to provide a place for learning for students if possible.

“We’re developing community partnerships with churches, restaurants, nonprofits and other businesses,” Lowry said. “If there is any way you can help us with a church or facility to provide them with internet service, please reach out to the central office.”

The Lumbee Tribe and Robeson Community College made presentations during the meeting, and offered their help in a time of change for public education.

Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said the tribe had bought three mobile hot spots that would be used on school buses, or even taken by the tribe-owned vans to large areas that would needed extra coverage on top of that provided by the schools to allow closer internet access for students.

“Use the tribe as a partner. To support not just Native American students. We are out touching all lives,” Godwin said.

Melissa Singler, RCC president, said internet access also will be available for students in the campus parking lot, which would be under supervision by campus security.

Singler also said teaching parents that might have trouble helping their students use virtual learning could be an option in the future.

“We can help and that’s what we are here for,” Singler said. “To me this is like a marriage, we have custody of the same children because you are educating them and so are we.”

The school board approved seeking a $15 million grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction that would allow the school system to work along with WDC Consulting, of Greensboro, regarding the property on N.C. Highway 711 west of Lumberton. The school system plans to build a planetarium and a technical school on that land. The money will be classified as shovel-ready funding, and the grant application deadline is Sept. 15.

“We’re bringing this from construction (committee) to the full board asking for consideration that we go ahead with the process to get ourself in line,” board member Randy Lawson said. “To pursue this it may be that we get nothing or we qualify and can do some construction.”

The board heard a presentation regarding Title I and carryover funding that will be dispersed to the schools this year after spending was slowed down during the final three months of the 2019-2020 school year.

The carryover funds allow the funding per pupil at high-poverty schools to nearly double, Finance Director Erica Setzer said.

This past year, spending per pupil was more than $380. That funding amount is given in full to schools at which 100% of their students fall under the poverty rate, and is prorated based on the percentage of students that fall in that category at other schools. This year the expected spending per pupil will be $725.86.

Title I is broken into Part A and C locally. Part A covers some of the classroom needs, such as online learning programs like IReady and Letterland for elementary and middle school grades. It also provides funding for schools that have an “F” grade by state standards and money for prekindergarten classes, homeless students and dual enrollment through RCC. Part C puts funding in programs that help migrant students that have moved to the area in the past three years and their parents work in agriculture.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.