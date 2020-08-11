Pembroke Town Council approves plans that will create jobs, revenue

PEMBROKE — Site plans for two local business projects that will bring jobs and revenue to Pembroke were approved Tuesday by Town Council.

The site plan for Hunter’s Run Retail Development at N.C. 711 includes retail restaurant components and a possible office component.

“There is a developer that is pursuing the retail component,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

Tenants for the development have not been “set in stone,” he said.

The development will span 1,500 square feet, according to Matt Lowder, a civil engineer with Triangle Site Design, which is designing the project. Lowder joined the meeting by telephone.

“We can get busy developing immediately, sir,” Mayor Greg Cummings told Lowder.

The second site plan is for Project Fondant, an expansion of a local dessert producer, which seeks to add 29,000 square feet to its warehouse and two production lines. The expansion will add 80 jobs.

“It’s good news,” Cummings said. “Our town is growing.”

In other news, council members said some restaurant workers have complained of food trucks taking away business from them.

Food trucks were an avenue to provide food sources to town residents at the start of stay-at-home orders, when restaurants were more restricted, said Mayor Pro Tem Channing Jones, who also is executive director of the county’s Office of Economic Development.

“There’s no doubt that this virus is most punitive to the hospitality industry,” Jones said.

Councilwoman Theresa Locklear said restaurant owners are paying taxes, and the money from food truck vendors is much less in comparison.

“I think we need to be more worried about our businesses than a food truck,” Locklear said.

According to town ordinances, food trucks can buy a $200 permit that allows them to provide services in town for 20 days, and the option of three weekends maximum.

Locklear said she has seen fewer food trucks in town lately, and was hesitant to make a decision on food trucks until the fall, when she is sure more virus-related restrictions will not force businesses to close their doors to customers.

No action was taken on the issue.

Council members did approve a four-year contract with Zacchaeus Legal Services to help the town recoup unpaid taxes. The tax foreclosure company also provides services to the city of Lumberton.

The town plans to target people who owe more than four years worth of delinquent real or personal property taxes, Tyler said.

The “gravity of the work” requires a specialist, Town Attorney Jessica Scott said. Many notices have been sent to property owners who are heirs and live elsewhere, or owners who have been pronounced dead.

“Work needs to be done and it needs to be moving,” Scott said.

In other matters, the council also:

— Amended Table of Permitted Uses in Article 10 of the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to include “automotive repair” as a conditional use in the C-1 zoning district.

— Approved a request for a conditional use permit allowing Kent Ransom to operate an automotive repair shop at 202 W. Third St. The shop must meet the downtown aesthetic and no vehicles are to be parked at the business overnight.

— Amended Table of Permitted Uses in Article 10 of the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to eliminate “dwelling, two family” as a permitted use in the R-10 zoning district.

— Tabled a request for a conditional use permit from James Locklear who wants to operate a mixed-use development at 109 W. Third St. The decision was to table the request until after Locklear meets with the town’s Planning Board.

— Presented Town Planning Board Chair Jan Lowery, and planning board members David Jones and Mannie Perez with plaques for their service to the town. Lowery has served on the board for nine years, Jones for eight and Perez for six.

