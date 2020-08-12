Crime report

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jeannie Thompson, Prospect Road, Maxton; David Jernigan, Jason Drive, Lumberton; Emma Brayboy, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; and Scott Bell, Shekah Heights Drive, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ladoska Britt, Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton; Crystal McGirt, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; Ashley Baxley, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; and Deatra Locklear, Saddletree Road, Lumberton.