Red Springs police arrest two people for break-in

August 12, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after a clothing store on East Fourth Avenue was broken into, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Kristina Adara Jones, 41, of 5749 McDougal Drive in Fayetteville, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and felony injury to real property, according to the police department. Jones was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Steven Michael Bryant, 43, who is homeless, was charged with the same offenses as Jones. Bryant was placed in the Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond, according to the police department. He also was served for an outstanding criminal summons out of Scotland County for communicating threats.

Red Springs police Detective Lonnie Hausler was contacted Wednesday morning by police Sgt. Darnell Jacobs about a breaking and entering in progress at Rags 2 Riches clothing store, located at 208 E. Fourth Ave.

Jacobs said he had seen Jones sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle parked by the building, and decided to stop to check the business. Jacobs saw damages to the building, and Bryant was seen at the rear of the vehicle, according to the police department.

“Mr. Bryant had a hatchet on his side that is believed to have been used to gain access into the business,” according to the police department. “Inside Ms. Jones’ vehicle was two garbage bags filled with clothing that was identified as property taken from the building by the store owner. All items were inventoried and returned to the rightful owner.”

Bryant and Jones were scheduled to appear Thursday in Robeson County District Court in Lumberton in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.