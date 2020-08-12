Sen. Danny Britt Jr. receives re-election endorsement from Americans for Prosperity Action

Staff report
Britt

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator has received the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity Action.

Danny Britt Jr., a Republican, was one of six North Carolina senators, all of who are running for election or re-election in the Nov. 3 general election, to be endorsed by the a libertarian/conservative political advocacy group, known as AFP Action, funded by David Koch and Charles Koch. The group also endorsed five candidates for the North Carolina House of Representatives. The candidates received the group’s support “for their dedication to principled policy solutions to tackle the greatest challenges North Carolinians face,” an AFP Action statement reads in part.

“Our activists are excited to throw their full support behind 11 principled candidates vying for the state legislature,” said Chris McCoy, AFP Action senior advisor. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated their dedication to improving access to affordable health care, reducing red tape for our jobs, businesses, and economy to rebuild, lowering the tax burden on hard-working families, and championing opportunity for all North Carolinians. We’re ready to hit the ground running and encourage voters across the Tar Heel State to support these candidates and their commitment to making North Carolina the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

Of Britt, the group said, as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he has been a longtime champion of supporting criminal justice reforms that make communities safer and allow for second chances.

“Sen. Britt has also supported increasing access to quality affordable health care — a top priority for all North Carolinians — and reducing the tax burden on hardworking families,” the AFP Action release reads in part.

The other Senate candidates, all Republicans, endorsed by the group are incumbent Warren Daniel, D-46; incumbent Sebastian King, D-27; Michael Lee, D-09 candidate; Wesley Meredith, D-19 candidate; and incumbent Tom McInnis, D-25.

The state House candidates endorse by AFP Action are incumbent Ed Goodwin, D-01; Bill Brawley, D-103; incumbent Jon Hardister, HD-59; incumbent John Szoka, D-45; and John Bradford, candidate for District 98. All are Republicans.