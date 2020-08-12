Robeson County’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 57

August 12, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Another death and 47 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County were reported Wednesday by the local Health Department.

The latest fatality was a 65-year-old woman who tested positive this past week, according to the county Health Department. Fifty-seven county residents have died after contracting the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The cases reported Wednesday bring to 2,880 the number of cases confirmed since the first case was reported March 21.

Twenty-eight males and 19 females made up the 47 new cases. The oldest new patient was 88 and the youngest, 6 months. Fourteen of the new patients fell into the 25-49 age range.

The Health Department’s report did not include a breakdown by race because only seven of the case reports listed race.

Sixteen of the 47 were tested by private health-care providers. Eight were tested at private labs, seven at a pharmacy, six at the local hospital, four at a hospital outside Robeson County, three at the county Health Department, two at other clinics and one at a quick-care facility.

Drive-through testing is occurring at a Lumberton pharmacy, at the Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton by the Lumbee Tribe on Thursday and Friday, and at Lumberton Junior High School by the Robeson County Health Department Thursday and Friday morning.

Registration and other information can be obtained by visiting each participating organization’s website.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday that 20 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 16 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday 139,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 2,249 state residents and has left 1,062 residents hospitalized.