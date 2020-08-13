Crime report

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Steven Stackhouse, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Connie McEachern, Rennert Road, Shannon; Mitchell Jones, Clark Road, Maxton; The Life Center, East McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls; Lakota Hunt, Pooh Drive, Maxton; Tiffany Glassman, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Jamie Oxendine, South Robeson Road, Rowland; Donald Hardin, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and April Charlton, Ireland Drive, Lumber Bridge.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juvenile, Clifford Road, Red Springs; Purcell Strickland, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and James Tubbs, West Carthage Road, Lumberton.

Sayquon Jordan reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on N.C. 20 East in St. Pauls.

David Fortin, of Racine Drive in Wilmington, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of a theft that occurred at Econo Lodge, located at 2320 Capuano Road in Lumberton.

Morris Bember, of High Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Redell Collins, of North Water Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the garage at his residence.

Kenneth McNeill, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home.