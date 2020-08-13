Church of the week

Tomeka Sinclair News

First Orrum Missionary Baptist Church

— Address: 18011 N.C. 130 East, Orrum

— Pastor: Rev. Charles Campbell

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, Sunday, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Service, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

— Congregation: 125

— Denomination: Baptist

— Established: 1920

— Favorite scripture: Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”