Grady Hunt reappointed to state Transportation Board

August 13, 2020
Staff report
RALEIGH — A Robeson County native was reappointed this week by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.

Grady Hunt, who joined the board in 2017, will continue to represent Division 6, which comprises Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.

Hunt serves with 19 other individuals from across the state who represent each of the NCDOT’s 14 geographical highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.

The governor appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions, while the speaker of the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate president pro-tempore each appoint three at-large members.

Hunt has practiced government, education and real estate law for more than 30 years. He is a partner at the law firm of Hunt & Brooks and has served as legal counsel to several rural municipalities, including the Town of Pembroke and the Town of Maxton. He currently serves as legal counsel to the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County and Hoke County.

Hunt leads the Robeson County Vision Zero task force, a grassroots initiative involving several local organizations that want to reduce traffic deaths. The group receives technical assistance and state grants from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the NCDOT.

In addition, he is a member of the North Carolina Bar Association, the Robeson County Bar Association, the North Carolina Advocates for Justice and the North Carolina Counsel of School Attorneys. He also serves on these Board of Transportation committees: Division of Motor Vehicles; Funding & Appropriation Strategies; Highways; and Workforce.

He and his wife, Karon, have three children.