Fairmont police arrest three teens for breaking into ATM

FAIRMONT — An 18-year-old Fairmont woman and two juveniles were arrested today after breaking into an ATM outside a bank on Thompson Street, according to Fairmont police.

Zion Ray is charged with safecracking, conspiracy to commit safecracking, and possession of burglary tools, according to the Fairmont Police Department. Ray was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Also charged in the incident were two males, ages 16 and 17, who were turned over to the custody of their parents, according to the police department. The juveniles had left home during the night while their parents or guardians were at work. Juvenile petitions for the same charges filed against Ray will be obtained for their involvement in the incident.

The names of the juveniles were not released because of their ages.

Officers responded to an alarm at BB&T bank about 5 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. An officer saw the front of the ATM was open and a vehicle was parked behind it.

Ray and the juveniles were inside the vehicle when they were arrested. Officers also found an AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle.

“Inside the vehicle, tools were located that had been used to break into the ATM, along with paperwork that had been removed from the inside of the ATM. The suspects had not been able to access the location where the money is kept inside of the ATM,” according to the police department.

Anyone with more information about the incident should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766 or 910-628-5115.