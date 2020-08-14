Crime report

Alicia Jackson reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Lake Drive in Lumberton.

Knowledge Lewis reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on North Alford Road in St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Taylor Townsend, Windsor Road, Lumberton; Tana Mercer, Rolling Lane, Lumberton; and Nicholas Locklear, Rennert Road, Shannon.

Aliyah Hunt, of Leggett Road in Fairmont, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole ice cream from the Sun-Do 711 gas station located at 1213 Country Club Road in Lumberton.