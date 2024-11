Pandora is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Pandora is about 3 months old. She resembles a lynx and is vocal when she wants attention. She has had her vaccines and will come with a voucher toward the cost of a spay procedure. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.