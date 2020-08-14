Candidates in the Nov. 10 Lumbee Tribe election can start filing Aug. 24

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here voted Thursday to refinance a loan on the fire department building, which will allow the town to pay it off 15 years earlier.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a refinancing plan through First Bank that will allow it to finish paying the final $160,000 of a $189,974 loan taken out to build the St. Pauls Fire Department building. The refinancing plan allows for payments over 10 years at 2.69% interest.

“We are shortening the payment by 15 years and saving $90,000 in interest,” said Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson, who serves as the St. Pauls fire chief.

Commissioners also heard Thursday that the town has money from the Golden LEAF Foundation it can begin using to pay for the first phase of a stormwater master plan. The first phase is developing a map of the town’s drainage system.

“We’re sitting on $100,000 to do that,” Town Administrator Rodney Johnson said.

The next step is to hire an engineer to begin mapping out the project, he said.

In other business, the commissioners voted 5-1 to approve a policy that sets guidelines for St. Pauls police officers who drive their vehicles home.

The policy, which becomes effective Sept. 1, will not allow officers who live more than 20 miles from the police department to drive their vehicles home, Police Chief Steve Dollinger said. Also, officers must serve at least six months on the police force before they are allowed to drive their vehicles home.

“It will not impact the budget,” Dollinger said.

The policy allows the department to be more competitive when recruiting new officers, he said.

Commissioner Jerry Quick cast the lone no vote.

“I just don’t agree to do that,” Quick said.

The town should instead focus on and spend money on a new water treatment plant, he said.

Also on Thursday, the commissioners voted to make the assessed value of $5,000 the selling price for a piece of property on Chapel Street.

The property had been listed for $7,000, but no bids were received, Johnson said.

The commissioners also heard from town resident Cynthia Evans, whose single-wide mobile home was severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew. Evans has qualified for home replacement through ReBuild N.C. and the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, but her zoning district does not allow single-wide mobile homes.

Evans’ belongings are in storage bins, and she is no longer able to stay in her home.

“She is displaced from her home at this point,” said Jannah Gould, of Thompson Construction Group.

Gould said the process has been difficult because the town’s website does not contain updated zoning information. She asked if placing a double-wide on the property would be a faster solution to the problem.

Mayor Pro Tem Jackson said doing so was the “fastest, most efficient way” to remedy the housing issue.

Commissioner Deborah Inman apologized to Gould for the zoning miscommunications. The town’s website is “still under construction,” she said.

The Board of Commissioners also urged June Wang, who owns the former Carolina Mills building, to consult with a contractor about repairing the building and bringing it up to code standards. The building, located at 201 E. Armfield St., will need inspections to its sprinkler and alarm systems, and repairs to address safety concerns.

“We’ve been doing this for four years,” Mayor Elbert Gibson said.

Wang said she was working to address the issues, but she needs more time.

“We’re not going to take any more excuses or contracts that don’t go anywhere,” Evans said.

The business owner will continue to pay town code violation fees until proper action is taken.

Rose Ann Hilburn, of Elizabeth Street, told the commissioners she is concerned about the lot next to her home where the town empties debris from street sweepers. She worries about her grandchildren, who play on her property, being exposed to hazardous waste from the roads.

Public Works Director Danny Holloman said the town has permission from the county landfill to dump material on the land as long as “trash” is not in the mix. Holloman did not say what type of trash could not be included in the material dumped on the lot.

Hilburn also voiced concern about drainage from and upkeep of the lot on the other side of her property.

“If it was your house, you wouldn’t want it to be grown up,” Hilburn said.

Holloman said the town plans to tear down the structure and clear the lot.

Steve Glover, who owns Broad Street Cafe at 104 W. Broad St., also complained about people parking outside his business for more than the two hours allowed until 6 p.m.

“I’m losing business because I can’t get any parking,” Glover said.

Chief Dollinger said the police department would look into the matter.