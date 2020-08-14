Candidates in the Nov. 10 Lumbee Tribe election can start filing Aug. 24

August 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Candidates seeking a seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council can begin filing Aug. 24 for the Nov. 10 election.

The filing period will end at 5 p.m. Sept. 4, according to the tribal Election Board. The filing fee is $250. Up for election are seats in districts 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12. Candidates must meet age and enrollment requirements and have lived in the district for at least 30 days.

Polls will be open Nov. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Polling sites have yet to be determined.

Tribal members can vote using an absentee ballot. Voters can request an absentee ballot starting Sept. 14 and until 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Absentee ballot signatures will be verified 5 p.m. Nov. 6. The deadline for absentee ballots to be received by the Election Board is 5 p.m. Nov. 6, and ballots will be counted 1 p.m. Nov. 10.

Candidates receiving the most votes will be declared the winners. Ties will be determined by a toss of a coin. An automatic recount will take place if the margin of victory is less than 1%. All other recounts will be at the Election Board’s discretion upon receiving a written request from a candidate.

An appeal of voting results must be filed with the Election Board within five working days of election certification.

There will be no One-Stop voting. Tribal enrollment books will be closed Oct. 9.

A meet-the-candidates event has been scheduled for Sept. 14. A location for this event will be announced at a later date.

Tribal Council District 2 covers Back Swamp, Fairmont 1&2 and Smyrna. District 3 includes West Howellsville and all voting precincts in Lumberton. District 5 includes Oxendine and Prospect; District 6, Raft Swamp and North Pembroke; District 7, South Pembroke and Union; District 11, Hoke County; and District 12, Scotland County, Maxton and Alfordsville.