County Board of Commissioners start off week with four meetings of governing bodies

August 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners, Maxton Board of Commissioners, Fairmont Board of Commissioners and Lumbee Tribal Council are scheduled to meet next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets 6 p.m. Monday via teleconference. Members of the public can attend by dialing 978-990-5000 and entering the access code 687264#.

People interested in participating in the Public Comments section of the meeting must email comments to [email protected] before 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should include a full name and must be limited to 500 words or less.

Matters to be considered by the commissioners are an approval of a change order for terminal construction from Bob Snuck, manager of the Lumberton Regional Airport, and a request from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

The Maxton Board of Commissioners will meet in person at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

Among items to be discussed during the meeting are a $12,455 budget amendment for the Maxton Police Department to allocate money from the forfeiture money account; adopting the COVID-19 agreement payment plan; a resolution to adopt Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Bladen, Columbus, and Robeson counties; and applicants for the town’s Planning and Zoning board and the CDBG Housing Committee.

Also on Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Among items to be discussed are water/sewer accomplishments and goals from Bill Lester, of LKC Engineering; a resolution to apply for a Water AIA grant; a resolution to adopt Baden, Columbus, and Robeson Hazard Mitigation Plan; and a fee schedule to charge $10 for extra roll out trash bins.

On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the tribe’s webpage at www.lumbeetribe.com. Click “Live Stream” to watch the meeting.