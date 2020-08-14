PSRC asks public’s help as it pursues money for special education programs

August 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is asking members of the public to review the school system’s funding request amendments made under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project describes special education programs for which the school system seeks federal funding. Members of the public are encouraged to review amendments to the project and make comments concerning the implementation of special education under the federal program during the week of Aug. 14-18.

Comments can be made by contacting Exceptional Children Director Latonya Burney at 910-671-6000, ext. 3363 or by email at [email protected] Burney’s office is located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

All comments will be considered before submission of the amended project to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh.