PSRC asks public’s help as it pursues money for special education programs

LUMBERTON — Annette Wallwork is hoping to create a buzz in downtown Lumberton.

She and her husband, Phillip, are in the final stages of opening the Happenings On Elm wine shop which, like the name, will be located at 605 N. Elm St.

The wine shop also will serve as a restaurant and sell wine and art created by area artists.

“I’ve always been into wine and design things at the beach and have been into painting and drinking the wine,” Annette said. “We decided to do a combination because nobody has the good wine and nobody is offering the wine and paint.”

Annette, the owner, came up with the concept in June 2019 to open the wine and art shop after the closing of Lowes Food store, which she said had a “great selection of wine.” She later found the space that would house her concept.

“It just sorta kinda happened,” Annette said.

The 3,000-square-foot building, first built in 1937, was in “awful shape” when she first bought the place this past summer. The space had rotted wood, cracked floors and plaster falling from the walls. The Wallworks described the process of getting it to where it is now as being “long, hard and expensive.”

“There had been a couple of things here, but basically nothing has been here for the past 10 years, so the building was deteriorating,” Phillip said.

“There was just a lot wrong with it,” Annette said.

Serious renovations on the space began early in December, with help from Annette’s brother, Ed Bruce. But, COVID-19 caused the process to move slower, Phillip said.

Still, Annette saw the potential in the place when not many others did. She said she fell in love with the arched windows and the building’s quaint feel.

Many of her ideas were developed by talking to store owners in other downtown areas, like Little Washington, that had quaint stores, restaurants and art shops.

The interior of the space on Elm Street now features Tuscan-style walls with concrete floors painted by local artist Nila Chamberlain.

The space includes a wine bar, pocket rooms that will serve as places for small clubs to meet, a kitchen, event space and a studio that will be a place for future art classes. Each room will have a name inspired by different types of wine, like the Pinot Grigio, Merlot and Sommelier rooms.

Annette’s love and knowledge of wine came from her late uncle David Simpson, who was in the business of selling wine in Southern California before moving to Lumberton.

Annette said that as a child she spent a lot of time in southern California, at one point living there. As an adult, she had the opportunity to go to Nappa Valley and Sanoma. Annette said that when she visited her uncle, he was sure to make her and her family feel special when experiencing the wine in the area.

“He would have been so proud of this,” Annette said.

“He introduced her to Nappa and Sanoma, and so the main rooms we’re naming Sanoma Valley and Napa,” Phillip said.

Art works, whether watercolor, metal sculptures or even pottery, will be placed throughout the building so they can be seen, and potentially bought, by customers, an option Annette felt was key to the new business.

“There’s not really a good place in Lumberton for artists to sell their work,” Annette said.

Annette plans to offer lunch and dinner at the restaurant, and maybe Saturday brunch “with all-day mimosas.”

Happenings On Elm is in its final stages of opening, and with that comes fear and uncertainty with starting a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions. But the couple is confident that it will work and is set on doing their part to revitalize downtown Lumberton.

“We hope that there will be more businesses to come downtown to help revitalize downtown,” Annette said. “We’re fearful, but the response that we have from everyone is so positive and we feel like because we’re unique from anything else that it will be a place where everyone will want to come.

“We feel confident that we’re gonna make it.”

Phillip, who will be the manager, said that opening a business at a 50% capacity may work in his favor when it comes to staffing and working through operational kinks.

“It should put us in a better position for when we’re able to go full scale, and hopefully we’ll be able to go full scale soon,” he said.

Annette said final steps include an approval from the Health Department, hiring staff and establishing distributors.

“It has been a challenge, but the results of where it was and where it is now really is amazing,” Phillip said. “It’s been something to really see what she saw a month ago come forth. It’s been pretty special.”