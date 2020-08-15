Lumberton man dies after being shot during robbery

August 15, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 27-year-old Lumberton man was shot to death Friday during an armed robbery in which the victim’s vehicle was stolen, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 7:44 p.m. to Bunny Trail Road in Lumberton to a report of a robbery and person shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Tyron Christopher Melton Jr., had been taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a family member driving a private vehicle before deputies arrived. Melton later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators are searching for a white, four-door 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 that was stolen from Melton during the robbery. The vehicle’s North Carolina license plate number is HHT8236.

“The suspects may have been traveling in a burgundy, four-door SUV prior to the robbery,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.