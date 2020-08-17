Motorcycle accident sends Rowland man to hospital

Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 38-year-old Rowland man was airlifted to a hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday evening near Walmart in Pembroke.

Cedric Montreal McArthur was injured after the 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving east on N.C. 711 in Pembroke struck a concrete median about 8:16 p.m., said Sgt. M.V. Strickland, with the State Highway Patrol. McArthur’s motorcycle overturned several times before he was ejected. McArthur came to rest in the westbound lane, and the bike in the eastbound lane.

McArthur was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Strickland said. Updates on his condition were not available Monday afternoon.

“He was charged with DWI and careless and reckless (driving),” Strickland said. “His speed was estimated at 60 (mph) in a 35 (mph zone).”

No one else was injured in the accident.